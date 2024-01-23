Lethbridge hosts 2024 Alberta Agricultural Service Boards conference
Members of the province's Agricultural Service Boards are in Lethbridge for their annual conference.
It's the first time in at least 25 years the conference has been held in the southern Alberta city.
More than 400 people representing 69 Agricultural Service Boards packed into a meeting hall at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.
Board members will spend two days listening to presentations on the current state of agriculture in Alberta.
"It's a really important event because it gets the Agricultural Service Boards from the 69 rural municipalities together to learn about the issues that are coming up and how we can help our producers with those issues," said Aaron Van Beers, manager of agricultural services for Leduc County.
Each region in the province takes turns hosting the conference.
This year, it's the south region's turn.
The new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre made Lethbridge an easy choice for the event.
"This new facility has been a phenomenal venue for our municipalities to come for our Ag Service Board(s) convention," Van Beers said.
Board members take the time to meet their colleagues from around the province to discuss issues facing agriculture.
These issues will then be drafted into resolutions to let the provincial and federal governments know where they need help.
"When you have 69 municipalities with Agricultural Service Boards, that's 69 different think-tanks because the enabling legislation gives us the ability to surgically implement some policies to make sure it meets the needs of our producers, meets the needs of our consumers," said Sebastien Dutrisac, a member of the County of Two Hills Agricultural Service Board.
The conference isn't just an opportunity to talk about issues facing agriculture.
It also hosts a trade show, displaying the latest in farming technology and allowing agriculture groups to promote themselves.
"One of the biggest roles for today's event is collective advocacy for the collective needs of agriculture. So we'll have those resolutions passed that will go towards the province," said Ken Coles, executive director of Farming Smarter.
The conference runs until Wednesday.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Heavily armed' man fired shots, threw Molotov cocktail in Edmonton city hall: chief
The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," Edmonton's police chief says.
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
BREAKING N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash
The Fort Smith Health Centre in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualty protocol.
Republican presidential candidates turn attention to border with Canada
With the Republican primary in New Hampshire underway, candidates are turning their attention to border security concerns – this time at the Canadian border.
'It has been hell': Liberal MP Rota on months since Speaker resignation
Liberal MP Anthony Rota says 'it has been hell' in the months since he resigned as Speaker of the House of Commons over his recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
Trump goes for another early triumph against Haley in New Hampshire's Republican primary
Nikki Haley, the last major GOP opponent of Donald Trump, insisted she would not drop out if she loses Tuesday's New Hampshire primary to the former president, who aimed for a commanding victory to make a November rematch with President Joe Biden more likely than ever.
'It is certainly possible' Trump becomes president again: Canadian ambassador to U.S.
Canada's ambassador to the United States says if former president and current Republican Party candidate Donald Trump wins back the White House, she's confident the Canadian and American governments can still work well together.
A shared journey of trauma and recovery: Veterans open up about mental health ahead of Bell Let's Talk day
Veterans share their experiences recovering from mental health struggles that arose after serving in the military. 'I've gone through my own journey of hell and I'd like to think I've come out of it.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Heavily armed' man fired shots, threw Molotov cocktail in Edmonton city hall: chief
The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," Edmonton's police chief says.
-
No more space: Report details ballooning class sizes in Edmonton high schools
Class sizes are up in Edmonton Public Schools this year, with the largest increases being seen in local high schools.
-
1 in 5 Alta. family doctors believe their practice can survive next 6 months: survey
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is demanding the provincial government take immediate action to keep family medical practices alive over the next six months.
Vancouver
-
Transit strike: Hearing on possible SkyTrain disruption scheduled for Monday
A hearing to determine whether striking transit supervisors can picket outside SkyTrain stations has been scheduled for Monday, CTV News has learned.
-
'Culture of fear' and 'ongoing sexual harassment' prompt changes at UBC ophthalmology program
A section of the University of British Columbia’s school of medicine has made sweeping changes following a damning report outlining bullying and sexual harassment of student eye doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Skier dead after 'incident' on Blackcomb Mountain, resort says
A skier died following a "serious incident" on Blackcomb Mountain late last week, Vail Resorts has confirmed.
Atlantic
-
$8M Chase the Ace jackpot in N.B. up for grabs Tuesday night
One lucky draw could make Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick all come to an end Tuesday night.
-
Maritime universities, students, governments share concern after Ottawa unveils plan to cap student visas
Maritime universities react to news that the federal government will limit the number of international students coming to Canada to study.
-
RCMP search for man following armed robbery at N.B. home
The RCMP has released photos in hopes of identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a home in Saint-Quentin, N.B., last November.
Vancouver Island
-
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
-
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
-
'You become so strong': Duncan, B.C., family enrolls infant son in clinical trial to treat leukemia
A Duncan, B.C., family’s unsuspecting trip to the ER out of due diligence for their son turned into a shock they never imagined: Their infant was diagnosed with leukemia, launching a whirlwind of treatments and many months spent away from home.
Toronto
-
4 Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risks
The 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced four school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
Man charged with willful promotion of hatred after allegedly distributing antisemitic flyers in Peterborough
For the first time in its 154-year history, the Peterborough Police Service (PPS) has laid a charge of willful promotion of hatred.
Montreal
-
Indigenous group files lawsuit against Quebec government over Northvolt battery plant
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) says it had filed a lawsuit against the Quebec and Canadian governments for allegedly failing to conduct adequate consultations before greenlighting the Northvolt battery project.
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
-
CAQ MNA asks mayors for $100 donation to party in exchange for meeting with minister
Another Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA is facing accusations of offering access to a minister in exchange for a donation to the party.
Ottawa
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
-
Hundreds of students without safe drinking water at Carleton University
For several days, students living at a Carleton University residence have been without safe drinking water after a water main break across the street.
-
Here's what to do to survive if you fall through ice
While people are constantly reminded to stay off the ice, as "no ice is safe," Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) is sharing some tips on how to survive if you fall through the ice.
Kitchener
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One injured in armed robbery at Cambridge pharmacy: Police
Police are looking for “several male suspects” who reportedly fled the area in an unspecified vehicle.
-
Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge declare snow events
The weather station at the University of Waterloo says more than 8 cm of snowfall was recorded throughout the day Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher found not guilty of sexual exploitation
A former high school teacher was found not guilty of sexual exploitation at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Blind hockey athletes rub shoulders with Saskatoon Blades at clinic
In just its second year in existence, Saskatoon’s Blind Hockey program is gathering momentum.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash
The Fort Smith Health Centre in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualty protocol.
-
Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job back
A Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
Winnipeg
-
'In the record zone': The Forks River Trail still closed, waiting for first opportunity to open
The Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to. This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.
-
Winnipeg's Crown Cap marking significant milestone
Crown Cap can put another feather in its cap as the Winnipeg-based company marks another decade of existence.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to have new stadium name for 2024 season
The home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a new name.
Regina
-
Sask. friends turn gutted plane into ice fishing shack
A group of ice fisherman in Saskatchewan have truly outdone themselves when it comes to their shack – taking their winter pastime to new heights.
-
University of Regina suspects 50 cases of alleged cheating by nursing students
The University of Regina says it's seeing an increase of cheating. This comes as the post-secondary institution investigates a batch of "academic integrity concerns" during final exams for nursing students.
-
Friends and loved ones share memories of Sask. actress and author Jean Freeman
Friends and loved ones of Jean Freeman are sharing fond memories of the Saskatchewan staple.