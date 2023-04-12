Lethbridge Hotel fire deemed arson, suspect charged

Fire crews battled a Feb. 24 blaze at the building that was formerly The Lethbridge Hotel in downtown Lethbridge. Fire crews battled a Feb. 24 blaze at the building that was formerly The Lethbridge Hotel in downtown Lethbridge.

