Lethbridge hotel room bust results in significant drug seizure
The Superlodge hotel in south Lethbridge has been on the radar of police, with dozens of responses over the last few months, and their latest visit led to a sizable drug seizure.
An investigation into drug activity involving tenants of the hotel in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue S. began in October and led to a bust that included TAC team members early Thursday morning.
Two men were arrested during the execution of the search warrant and one was subsequently charged.
The search yielded:
- Methamphetamine;
- Cocaine;
- Prescription drugs;
- Brass knuckles;
- A machete; and,
- An undisclosed amount of cash.
Lethbridge Police Service officials say the value of the drugs exceeds $25,000.
Jerome Ross, 39, faces several charges including:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of stolen property; and,
- Weapons charges.
According to police, there have been more than 50 calls for police from the hotel since August including a shooting.
Ross remained in custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Friday.
