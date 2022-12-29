Lethbridge house fire sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance following a Wednesday evening house fire that left a northside Lethbridge home with considerable damage.

Fire crews from three stations responded to reports of a basement fire at a home on Eagle Road.

City officials say all of the occupants of the home had escaped the burning building prior to the arrival of firefighters. One adult, gender not released, required additional treatment in hospital for their undisclosed injuries.

The blaze was extinguished but there was an estimated $150,000 damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.