Lethbridge Hurricanes not surprised by WHL's neck guard mandate

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Lethbridge Hurricanes players and coaches were not surprised by the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) announcement about its new mandatory neck protection policy.

On Wednesday, the WHL announced a new league rule that will require all players to wear neck guards.

The policy brings the WHL in line with the OHL and QMJHL who both mandate their players wear neck protection.

The new policy goes into effect Friday, or as soon as teams are able to get their hands on neck guards.

Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters is in favour of the move.

“It's so fast. It's such a fast game now things happen so quick that if there's any way you can wear protection,” Peters said.

“There's a lot of Kevlar like cut sleeves and wrist guards and socks and everything. I think you're wise to put that equipment on.”

The mandate is being put in place following the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, who had his throat cut by a skate during a game in England.

Following the incident, several leagues and individual teams around the world have started mandating neck guards.

Players aren’t surprised the WHL has followed suit.

“It's a terrible accident and we're all thinking about him and his family, that's terrible. There's been a little bit of chatter about it. Look at the other couple leagues, the OHL and the [QMJHL] they both have neck guards as a mandate,” said Hurricanes defenceman Noah Chadwick.

While the new rule is set to kick in, teams may not be able to get their hands on neck guards right away, as the high demand for neck guards in the wake of Johnson’s death has strained supply.

“The WHL anticipates challenges in delivery of protective neck guard equipment from licensed suppliers due to increased demand following the tragic passing of Adam Johnson,” the league said in a news release Wednesday.

Most major junior hockey players haven't had to wear a neck guard for several years.

But the Hurricanes aren't concerned about the sudden change and feel they can adjust quickly.

“Obviously it was bound to happen after the sad thing that happened that a lot of people know about. Obviously, it's for safety reasons and something the WHL needed to mandate to its good for us,” Hurricanes forward Miguel Marques said.