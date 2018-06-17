Two current members and one former member of the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes were sent to hospital in Calgary after a fire at a stag party on Friday night.

The team says that Jordy Bellerive, Ryan Vandervlis and alumnus Matt Alfaro, who now plays with the U of C Dinos, all sustained various injuries but would not share any details about what happened.

A source tells CTV Calgary that the trio were attending a stag party in the Calgary area when a fire in the backyard of a home exploded.

Ambulance services that met the injured parties on their way to Foothills Hospital say that one patient was in serious non-life threatening condition, another was in serious, potentially life threatening condition and the third was listed in critical life threatening condtion.

One of the players was put into a medically induced coma at the hospital.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes released a statement on Saturday night, extending prayers to the families of the victims.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with their families at this time. On behalf of the Hurricanes, the players' families and teammates we ask you to respect the privacy of all those affected."

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who signed Bellerive to an entry-level contract last year, also offered prayers for the trio's recovery.

The Penguins have been in direct contact with prospect forward Jordy Bellerive since he was injured in an incident last night. Assistant GM Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery. Details: https://t.co/WFnUfQRxVF pic.twitter.com/JF0T47e4Md — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 17, 2018

Nate Pike, with Alberta Health Services, says that while they aren't sure exactly what caused the injuries, they want to advise the public of the dangers of bonfires in the summer season.

"More and more people are having celebratory bonfires, [so] just always remember to be cautious around fires. While they are certainly something everyone enjoys, there's huge potential for injury and so we don't want to see anyone getting hurt while they're trying to celebrate."

More information about the incident will be released as it comes in.