CALGARY -- Lethbridge police resolved an incident near the 500 block of Blackfoot Manor West early Wednesday evening.

Lethbridge's Critical Incident Team was called to the area to assist police Wednesday, but shortly after, police said it was resolved.

In a statement, police said one subject was taken into custody. No one was injured. Police said the incident was related to mental health issues and no charges were laid.

No further details about the situation were released.