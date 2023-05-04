Lethbridge intersection without lights due to emergency maintenance
Traffic lights at the intersection of Stafford Drive and Fourth Avenue South in Lethbridge are out Thursday due to emergency maintenance.
The city issued a release saying it hoped to wrap up the maintenance effort by the end of the day.
In the absence of lights, traffic control will direct motorists.
Residents are reminded to treat unlit intersections as four-way stops and to take care when passing through.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
'Facing a really, really big choice,' PM Trudeau tells party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau head down the street from Parliament Hill to meet and mingle with members, telling them Canada is facing 'a really, really big choice' in the years ahead about the kind of country they want to live in.
Prince and Princess of Wales take subway on visit to London pub ahead of coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a public appearance Thursday afternoon, with hours to go before the coronation, taking the underground subway system to a pub in central London, where Prince William pulled a pint of beer aptly called ‘Kingmaker.'
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
A powerful explosion Thursday at a troubled pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing in a building the local fire chief said was too dangerous to search.
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but ignore the King's coronation. Read correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin's story explaining why on CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
'We only got 30 minutes': Entire Indigenous community flees northern Alberta wildfire
A 4,300-hectare wildfire is encroaching on the barge landing that serves as the main access point for a northern Alberta Indigenous community.
Northwest Edmonton grass fire flares up again
A wildfire that broke out in northwest Edmonton earlier this week has flared up again.
Wildfires force more evacuations, alerts across central and northern Alberta
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
Vancouver
Police shut down 'illicit drug dispensary' selling crack and heroin on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A man selling hard drugs out of a trailer on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been arrested, according to authorities.
Suspects sought after string of break-ins in Kamloops: RCMP
Mounties are searching for suspects in connection to a series of break-ins in the Kamloops area earlier this week.
B.C. officials warn Interior residents to prepare for possible 'significant flooding' this weekend
Residents of flood-prone communities in the B.C. Interior should be ready to leave their homes if ordered to do so this weekend, warned B.C.'s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
N.S. mass shooting: Province launches community support website
A new website for people living in areas affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting was launched at noon Thursday.
Federal minister defends enforcement since elver fishery closure in the Maritimes
The office of federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says enforcement efforts are continuing in the Maritimes' baby eel fishery since the season was closed last month amid allegations of poaching and violence.
Vancouver Island
Colwood man facing multiple charges after violent carjacking
An 18-year-old Colwood man is facing a raft of charges, including assault causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer, after a taxicab driver was seriously injured in a carjacking last month.
Attorney general alerts online companies to B.C.'s new image-sharing law
British Columbia's attorney general has sent a letter to technology companies warning they could face orders to stop the distribution of intimate images of B.C. residents that have been shared without their consent.
Attending King Charles III's coronation a 'dream come true' for Victoria woman
A Victoria woman who travelled to London for the coronation of the King and Queen Consort Camilla this Saturday says experiencing the event firsthand will be a "dream come true."
Toronto
'Offence is lacking': Keefe, players talk strategy ahead of Game 2 against Panthers
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Ontario hockey team fined $100K, 2 players banned after OHL investigation
An Ontario hockey team must pay $100,000 after an investigation into allegations of harassment, maltreatment and bullying resulted in two players being permanently banned from their league.
Montreal
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
This Montreal restaurant is paying staff an $80,000 salary
Like many industries, the restaurant sector is rethinking how it's doing things and one Montreal eatery is offering attractive salaries
STM hiring 60 new workers to improve safety, cleanliness in Montreal's metro system
As safety complaints about Montreal's public transit system increase, the STM announced it will hire 60 new employees to improve security and cleanliness within the metro network.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
Kitchener
Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
Former school administrator arrested in connection to alleged Kitchener school incident
A 58-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an incident that allegedly took place at Saint John Paul II School in Kitchener last month.
Province contributing $4-million for vaccine manufacturing expansion in Cambridge, Ont.
The Ontario government is spending $4-million to support a partnership that will see vaccine manufacturing expanded in Cambridge, Ont.
Saskatoon
Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.
Sask. health minister touts online reporting of hospital wait times but shares wrong link
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times but the link didn't work.
Gordon Lightfoot found part of his 'characteristic sound' from Sask. guitarist
Many music fans are remembering Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Residents in the Prince Albert, Sask. area are also remembering a talented musician who played with him.
Northern Ontario
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
Police say Timmins suspect rammed victims with vehicle as they stood on the sidewalk
A 36-year-old South Porcupine man has been charged following an incident April 28 in which a vehicle struck two people on the sidewalk.
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
Missing teen last seen more than two weeks ago: First Nations Police
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a teenage girl who hasn't been seen in more than two weeks ago.
-
One day following criticisms of the financials, the need, and the validity of the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask. DLC), Minister of Education Dustin Duncan responded.
How a Moose Jaw man amassed one of the largest 'Star Wars' collections in Canada
“Star Wars” fan and collector Ryan Johnson joined CTV Regina Morning Live on Thursday to talk about his collection, which has grown to about 50,000 pieces.
Province introduces new Sask. Health Recruitment Agency CEO
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman introduced the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saskatchewan Health Recruitment Agency (SHRA) to the media on Thursday.