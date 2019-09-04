Lethbridge investigates oil spill discovered in river
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11:44AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:52PM MDT
The City of Lethbridge is investigating the source of a yellow, oily substance that was found in the Oldman River but is reassuring the public that the city's drinking water is safe.
Authorities first discovered the substance, that entered the Oldman River through the storm water system, on Tuesday.
Crews have already contained the spill and are actively removing the material from the water.
According to preliminary tests, the substance appears to be cooking oil but there is no information on where it came from.
The City of Lethbridge insists the city's water is still safe to drink and residents don't need to take any further steps.
Officials remind residents that all materials released into street drains ends up in the Oldman River completely untreated.
Residents should take care about the pollutants they could inadvertently add to the storm water system such as chemicals from washing vehicles and equipment, debris and liquids from the street or pouring waste directly into the storm drains.
Examples of harmful materials include:
- cooking oils and grease
- industrial waste
- pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers
- trash, soil, leaves, and grass clippings
- gasoline, motor oil, transmission fluid and antifreeze
- solvents and paints
- water from pools and hot tubs
- soaps or detergents (including biodegradable products)
- cement/concrete waste
- sawdust and construction materials
- any substance that gives off an odour
The city says only clean water or naturally occurring storm water should enter the drainage system.
For more information, visit www.lethbridge.ca/stormwater.
(With files from CTV Lethbridge's Terry Vogt)