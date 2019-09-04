The City of Lethbridge is investigating the source of a yellow, oily substance that was found in the Oldman River but is reassuring the public that the city's drinking water is safe.

Authorities first discovered the substance, that entered the Oldman River through the storm water system, on Tuesday.

Crews have already contained the spill and are actively removing the material from the water.

According to preliminary tests, the substance appears to be cooking oil but there is no information on where it came from.

The City of Lethbridge insists the city's water is still safe to drink and residents don't need to take any further steps.

Officials remind residents that all materials released into street drains ends up in the Oldman River completely untreated.

Residents should take care about the pollutants they could inadvertently add to the storm water system such as chemicals from washing vehicles and equipment, debris and liquids from the street or pouring waste directly into the storm drains.

Examples of harmful materials include:

cooking oils and grease

industrial waste

pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers

trash, soil, leaves, and grass clippings

gasoline, motor oil, transmission fluid and antifreeze

solvents and paints

water from pools and hot tubs

soaps or detergents (including biodegradable products)

cement/concrete waste

sawdust and construction materials

any substance that gives off an odour

The city says only clean water or naturally occurring storm water should enter the drainage system.

For more information, visit www.lethbridge.ca/stormwater.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge's Terry Vogt)