Lethbridge K9 Unit announces the winning name of its new puppy

Lethbridge K9 Unit announces the winning name of its new puppy

Training Bridge will feature learning skills like obedience, agility, tracking and searching for evidence. Bridge will also be tested to make sure he has a temperament fit for policing. Training Bridge will feature learning skills like obedience, agility, tracking and searching for evidence. Bridge will also be tested to make sure he has a temperament fit for policing.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina