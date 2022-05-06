Lethbridge landmarks will be lit green on Saturday for children’s mental health

A number of landmarks in Lethbridge will be lit with green lights on Saturday night in honour of Children’s Mental Health Day.

Woods Homes has announced Lethbridge City Hall, the University of Lethbridge, Cargill and the Water Tower Grill are among the iconic locations that will display green lights, the colour representing children's mental health.

"Our focus this year for Children's Mental Health Day is breaking barriers," said spokesperson Kelsey DesRoche. "Breaking down the barriers and ensuring youth know that it's okay to not be okay."

"We're also encouraging any residents of Lethbridge who might have Christmas lights up still, or those permanent lights, to light their house up green to just bring awareness to mental health."

Wood’s Homes provides full-time support to children, youth and families through phone, text, email and live online chat in 12 different languages.

"We'll get you connected to who it needs to be, if we're not the right support for you, we'll definitely find who the right support is."

The centre also provides vulnerable youth with a place to warm up, shower and have something to eat.

DesRoche says they’ve seen a 17 per cent jump in services provided to children and their families, and a 40 per cent increase in services delivered via phone over the last year.

In #Lethbridge, watch for some iconic locations to be lit up green in support of Child and Youth Mental Health Day on May 7!#LightItUpGreen #WeAreYourCommunity pic.twitter.com/yaeL0C1fkq — Wood's Homes (@ChildMntlHealth) May 4, 2022

Another Lethbridge organization that works to help children overcome mental health challenges is Family Ties counselling services, which offers play therapy.

"Kids talk through play and so that’s kind of been how research has shown is the best way to do therapy with children," said Sabina Ross, a counselor and clinical intake coordinator at Family Ties.

"A lot of the parents are very relieved to have access to supports like that, and just to allow their children to have that outlet to talk about, or play about, their mental health and what's going on for them and the day to day."

In addition to play therapy, mentorship programs, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, also have a positive impact on the mental well-being of children.

"Having a mentor in your life can be something that provides youth with that assurance that there's somebody in your corner, and mental health is something that, as an agency, that we continue to focus on," said the Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge and District Jen Visser.

Visser added that you don’t have to be part of a volunteer or mentorship program to be a mentor for someone.

"Talk to the kid down that street that you haven’t seen in the past two months, or if you’re on a bus and you see a youth who’s sitting there not talking, engage with them," she said.

"Leaning out to a child or youth and letting them know that they’re important and letting them know that you’re there for them has a lasting impact and I think are bigger than we know."