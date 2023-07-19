Lethbridge launches initiative to plant 1K trees

The City of Lethbridge is launching a climate-resiliency initiative that's low-tech and potentially high-impact: they want residents to plant a tree and raise it.

The name of the campaign is 1,000 Trees in 2023! And it aims "to inspire and empower" residents to contribute to "a thriving, climate-resilient urban forest for future generations by planting and caring for trees on their private property."

"Planting a tree is more than a gardening activity," said Helen Schuler Nature Centre education and community projects lead Paige Rosner. "It's a legacy project.

"A tree planted today will make its greatest impact 30-50 years from now, providing shade, beauty, and ecological benefits to future generations."

The Lethbridge Tree Guide was developed to help residents choose the right tree for the right place in their yard. As Lethbridge is in the grassland regions, it is important to choose your tree carefully.

1,000 Trees in 2023

The program also includes a tree registry, where residents can record information about their trees to help increase understanding of the types of trees located on private property in Lethbridge.

Trees not only help create more livable cities by offering shade, and shelter from the wind, but they reduce people's stress levels, improve mood and boost immune systems.

And, according to 19th century American poet Joyce Kilmer, trees are one of nature's own greatest works of art.

I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree.

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Against the earth's sweet flowing breast;

A tree that looks at God all day,

And lifts her leafy arms to pray;

A tree that may in summer wear

A nest of robins in her hair;

Upon whose bosom snow has lain;

Who intimately lives with rain.

Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree.

"Our vision for a healthy urban forest includes a diversity of tree species and age groups," said Lethbridge urban forestry technician Anna Larney.

For more information, and to access the Lethbridge Tree Guide, go here.