Lethbridge liquor store worker bear-sprayed, suspect photos released

Surveillance image of the suspect in a Feb. 23 robbery at a Lethbridge liquor store where an employee was hit with bear spray. (LPS handout) Surveillance image of the suspect in a Feb. 23 robbery at a Lethbridge liquor store where an employee was hit with bear spray. (LPS handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina