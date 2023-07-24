Lethbridge locals look to stay cool as city expects to break daily heat record Monday

LETHBRIDGE -

Lethbridge residents were looking to stay cool on a day when the temperature was expected to reach 35 C, breaking the daily heat record of 34.3 C set in 2007.

Spray parks and pools were packed with families trying to cool off on Monday.

The Henderson Outdoor Pool in particular was expecting to be busy.

Pool staff estimated there could be anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people in the pool throughout the day.

"We've seen a very steady flow of people come into the facilities daily. We've had a great summer. It's going by so fast. It's been really nice to see the people coming into the facility and having fun," said Sunni Belle, recreation excellence general manager.

It wasn’t just pools that were seeing an increase in demand.

The Milkman Milk Bar ice cream shop also saw what most likely would have been a slower day turn into a busy one thanks to the warm weather.

The shop typically sees more customers on hot days and is happy to be a place for people to get a brief escape from the heat.

"It's just a cool, sweet treat and it's just a way to gather, spend the summer with your friends and family. That's one of the reasons we started an ice cream shop, because we wanted a place where everyone can just come out and chill and have a good time," co-owner Ashley Ohno said.

For those not looking to leave the house during a heat wave, a new air conditioning unit is probably the best bet.

KB Heating, Plumbing and Air Conditioning is always busy during the summer, installing and maintaining AC units, but they've seen demand increase now for three straight years.

That has KB employees working hard to ensure everyone who wants AC can get it.

"We have a lot of great guys who are working to keep them up and running but yeah, we definitely keep busy. Some late hours and just trying to get everybody comfortable in their houses," said Courtney Stinson, KB refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

Lethbridge should soon get a break from the extreme heat, as temperatures are expected to be below 30 C for the rest of the week.