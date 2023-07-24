Lethbridge locals look to stay cool as city expects to break daily heat record Monday

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school

New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina