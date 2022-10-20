Lethbridge lottery winner celebrates $1 million windfall

A Lethbridge man is a million dollars richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on his Lotto Max ticket.

Morris Soenen purchased his ticket at Pure Casino Lethbridge just a few days before the Oct. 4 draw, and checked it at a local store the day after.

"I checked the ticket on the self-scanner and thought 'Oh, there's a big long number,'" he said in a Thursday news release.

"I thought I'd better recheck it to be sure."

Soenen used the self-checker once more and realized he was looking at a $1 million win.

He says he doesn't have any concrete plans for his windfall but he may buy a small motorhome.

Friday's Lotto Max jackpot is $70 million plus an estimated 63 Maxmillions prizes.