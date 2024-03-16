Lethbridge man, 20, faces multiple charges after videotaping himself shooting out of moving vehicles

A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a complaint about firearms offences that took place in late February.

Strathmore RCMP received reports on Feb.27 of a man who was video recording shooting out of moving vehicles and shooting near roadways with handguns and long guns.

The Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit took over the investigation and were able to identify the man in the recordings as a 20-year-old Lethbridge resident.

On March 8, a search warrant was executed on a residence in the 100 block of 5 Street. A loaded handgun was discovered inside the home.

Nicholas Bastarache, 20, of Lethbridge was charged with careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition without license, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking CDSA.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on May 21.