A 54-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and locked her in an RV for two days.

According to police, the suspect failed to obey a court order related to a domestic assault charge and visited the Lethbridge home of his girlfriend on Friday, April 26. The man allegedly forced the victim into a vehicle, threatened her, and drove her to an RV parked at an undisclosed location outside of Lethbridge city limits.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the woman and confined her inside the RV where she spent two days without food or water. The RV remained stationary throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, April 28, the man drove the woman back to her home and allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the kidnapping and assault to police.

Investigators say the woman suffered cracked ribs, extensive bruising to her arm and torso, and kidney damage.

The suspect was located and arrested Sunday night.

Lethbridge police officials say the suspect, whose name has not been released in order to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with:

Kidnapping/unlawful confinement

Intimidation

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

Breach of a recognizance

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 7.