    • Lethbridge man accused of using Snapchat to sexually exploit Winnipeg youth

    A stock photo of a cellhphone with the Snapchat app. (unsplash/@neelabh_raj) A stock photo of a cellhphone with the Snapchat app. (unsplash/@neelabh_raj)
    A Lethbridge man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually exploited a Winnipeg girl using Snapchat.

    The Alberta Law Enforcement Reponses Teams' Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit collaborated with Winnipeg police on the investigation.

    Officers searched the accused's house on Jan. 11, arresting him. 

    Oscar Cubides Palacio, 35, is charged with multiple offences, including making, accessing and possession of child pornography, as well as child luring and invitation to sexual touching.

    ICE alleges the Palacio had been sexually exploiting the victim dating back to March 2023, when the two met online.

    Palacio is accused of coercing the victim into providing explicit materials with him despite knowing she was a youth.

    The offences were reported to Winnipeg police in July 2023, sparking an interprovincial investigation.

    "The same way the internet is connected globally, we have a strong network of law enforcement professionals that share intelligence and work cohesively to hold online offenders accountable," said Const. Anthony Tupper from ICE.

    "The internet isn’t anonymous."

    Palacio has been released from police custody with a number of court-ordered conditions.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

    Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police, or to report their concern anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

