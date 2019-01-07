A 22-year-old Lethbridge man remains in police custody following an investigation into the suspected firing of a handgun Sunday evening outside of a supervised consumption site.

Police responded to the ARCHES (AIDS Outreach Community Harm Reduction Education and Support Society) supervised consumption in the 1000 block of 1 Avenue South shortly after 6:00 p.m. following reports a handgun had been fired near the centre’s west entrance.

Aided by the descriptions of witnesses, officers located the suspect attempting to hide within a group of people and the man was apprehended. Police officials say a loaded pellet gun that closely resembled a handgun and a small quality of methamphetamine were seized during the arrest.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

As a result of the investigation, 22-year-old Joshua Emmanual Hairy Bull of Lethbridge has been charged with:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of an undertaking

Hairy Bull will remain in custody pending the result of a judicial interim release hearing.