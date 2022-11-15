Lethbridge man charged after allegedly stealing $79K from his workplace

Lethbridge police say a 27-year-old man who worked for security giant GardaWorld is facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of $79,000 earlier this year.

Officials say Riley Lance Russell was arrested during a traffic stop following "a lengthy investigation" into the incidents.

Russell is charged with two internal thefts from GardaWorld, which was his employer until the first theft of $50,000 was discovered by corporate security in January.

"Further investigation revealed a second theft of more $29,000 which occurred in February 2022," police said in a release.

He faces two counts of theft over $5,000 and possession of property (proceeds of crime) over $5,000.

A 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, the truck he was driving at the time of his arrest, was seized by police, who believe it was purchased with the stolen funds.

Russell was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 15, 2023.