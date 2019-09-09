A 29-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged with assault after a Saturday incident where a 39-year-old man was stabbed in the face.

The incident occured around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, outside the Supervised Consumption Site along the 1000 block of 1 Avenue South, where the 29-year-old and the 39-year-old got into a fight that ended with the younger man stabbing the older one in the face.

Police recovered the knife that was left on the road. The injured man was taken to hospital, treated and released.

The police were able to locate the younger man at a northside residence, where he was arrested without incident.

Nathan Luke Brewer was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brewer was released from custody with a couple conditions, including no contact with the victim and agreeing not to go within 100 metres of the Supervised Consumption Site.

Sunday, Brewer went to the Supervised Consumption Site, where he was arrested a second time and charged with breach of a recognizance.

He is now in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court September 18 to answer to the charges.