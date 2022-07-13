Lethbridge man charged after traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, money and an axe

Lethbridge man charged after traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, money and an axe

Police searched the vehicle and driver, resulting in them seizing drugs valued at $8,600, including 50.7 grams of methamphetamine, 24.4 grams of cocaine, 5.1 grams of fentanyl and 108 assorted pills. They also seized drug paraphernalia, $1,770 cash and an axe that was within reach of the driver.

