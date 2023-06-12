Lethbridge man charged in $30K drug seizure

A Lethbridge man is facing trafficking charges after more than $30,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of Fourth Avenue and 12 Street South in Lethbridgeon the evening of June 8 for reports that someone was selling drugs from their vehicle.

Police say as they approached the suspect, he began to "dispose of property in his possession."

Officers recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and nearly $1,600 cash.

Police arrested the suspect and searched his vehicle, at which time they allegedly found more drugs, drug paraphernalia, a machete and three knives.

In total, police seized 111 grams of fentanyl, 138 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of crack and six grams of cocaine.

Larry Healy Jr., 43, of Lethbridge, is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and two counts of failing to comply with bail conditions stemming from previous drug trafficking charges in December 2022.