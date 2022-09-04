Lethbridge man charged in assault with weapon

A Lethbridge man has been charged in relation to an assault with a weapon.

An 18-year-old was charged Saturday in connection with an August incident.

The incident involved a 24-year-old Lethbridge woman, who reported that she was assaulted on the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on August 9, when she was walking home from work.

She was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male passing by, which escalated after he walked away, then returned with three other men.

She said that the four men started yelling at her, then one punched her in the face, shot her in the back with a BB gun and threatened her before they fled on foot.

Police searched the area but couldn't locate the suspects.

The woman was transported to hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Early Saturday, police arrested a man in the 2300 block of Scenic Drive after a foot chase, assisted by the K9 unit.

Kalan Michael Malmgren of Lethbridge is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and resisting arrest.

Malmgren was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in court Sept. 29.