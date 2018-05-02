A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an early morning incident that took place at a convenience store in Claresholm early Tuesday morning.

RCMP were called to the Mac’s Store at about 1:10 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned that a masked man had come into the business and threatened the clerk to hand over the keys to his vehicle. The suspect allegedly told the victim that he would shoot him and a customer if he did not comply.

After obtaining keys from the clerk, the suspect locked them both in the bathroom and drove away in the stolen car.

The stolen vehicle was soon found driving southbound on Highway 2 just north of Fort Macleod a short time later.

The car was stopped and the driver was arrested without incident.

Police say that there is no indication at any time that the suspect was armed and neither victim was harmed.

Darren Daniel Ethier, 27, of Lethbridge has been charged with:

robbery with threats of violence

theft of a motor vehicle

possession of stolen property over $5,000

uttering threats to cause bodily harm

two counts of forcible confinement

failure to stop/report a collision

refusal of roadside screening device

Ethier has already made his first court appearance and is set to appear on May 30 in Fort Macleod Provincial Court.