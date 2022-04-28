Lethbridge man charged in connection to downtown sexual assaults

Lethbridge police say a man accused of sexually assaulting two women in the downtown core has turned himself in.

Police were called to the 600 block of Eighth Street S. at around 9 p.m. on Monday by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a stranger while outside smoking.

Officers say nearby security camerasrecorded the incident.

While investigating, police discovered a second woman who had allegedly been assaulted by the same man while in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue S. earlier in the evening.

The second incident was also recorded on video surveillance.

"Police are asking the woman who was sexually assaulted along the 700 block of Fifth Avenue S. and any other victims who may have been assaulted by this subject to come forward," said a news release.

Amber Bahadur Khadka, 44, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police said though Khadka has turned himself in, they are still hoping to speak with the second assault victim, and are asking them to come forward.