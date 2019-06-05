Police in Lethbridge say charges have been laid against a man in connection with a series of break-ins at businesses between mid-May and early June.

Officials were called to investigate a number of break and enters at the Highlands Pet Hospital, Mr. Lube South and West, Safeway Liquor and the Great Canadian Oil Change on 4 Avenue S. between May 16 and June 2.

It's believed the incidents resulted in losses of approximately $20,000.

Authorities identified a suspect and members of the Priority Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a west-end home on June 3.

Multiple items, believed to be stolen from the businesses, was seized along with evidence linking the occupant of the home to the crimes.

Larry Brent Ovens, 55, was arrested at the home and is charged with five counts of shopbreaking and commit theft.

He is expected in court on June 11.