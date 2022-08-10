Lethbridge man charged in downtown drug trafficking investigation

A Lethbridge man is facing charges after officers seized $13,000 worth of drugs during a search on Tuesday.

Police say the seizure was the result of an investigation into allegations that a man was trafficking narcotics to the vulnerable population in downtown Lethbridge.

"After observing activity consistent with drug trafficking, a search warrant was obtained and the subject was arrested without incident at a residence in the 500 block of 12 Street North on Aug. 9.”

According to police, a search of the suspect and the home resulted in the seizure of 58.4 grams of methamphetamine, 45.7 gramsof fentanyl, 11.2 grams of cocaine, 26 codeine pills and an undisclosed amount of unknown pills.

Also seized was $17,190 in cash, stolen property, knives, bear spray, pellet guns and ammunition.

Robert Joseph Zimmer, 48, is charged with the following:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order;

Two counts of possession of a stolen credit card;

Possession of a prohibited weapon/device;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000, and

Possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Zimmer remains in custody while awaiting his hearing.