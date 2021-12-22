Lethbridge man charged in drug trafficking investigation

Lethbridge police say one man has been charged after a trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Police say the accused was arrested at a business in the 500 block of 13 Street North on Tuesday.

"Seized were 5.5 grams of crack cocaine and 13.5 grams of powder cocaine with a total street value of about $1,500, as well as about $2,000 cash," the Lethbridge Police Service said in a Wednesday news release.

A search warrant was also executed at the accused's home in the 300 block of 12B Street North, during which time police seized a crossbow and BB gun. Both items weren't allowed to be in the man's possession as he was currently prohibited from owning weapons, police said.

Bruce Wyld, 49, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police said Wyld, who remains in custody, may face further charges.