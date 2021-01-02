Advertisement
Lethbridge man charged in multiple break-and-enters
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 9:35AM MST
A Lethbridge man has been arrested in connection with a number of break-and-enters on New Year's Day. (File)
CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say a 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a number of break-ins at businesses in the north end of that city.
Officials were called to investigate multiple incidents of break-and-enters at buildings in the industrial area in north Lethbridge on Jan. 1.
As a result, police were able to identify and arrest a man believed to be responsible.
Bradley Goosen, 34, of Lethbridge, has been charged with:
- Five counts of shop break and commit mischief;
- Five counts of shop break and commit theft;
- Break and enter to a dwelling;
- Failing to comply with a release order;
- Taking a motor vehicle without consent and;
- Four counts of mischief under $5,000.
Goosen remains in police custody pending a court hearing.