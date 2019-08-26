Lethbridge police have charged a 29-year-old man after paintballs were fired from a vehicle at people near the Safe Consumption Site in the southern Alberta city over the weekend.

Police say that just after midnight on Saturday, a female staff member and two male clients were outside the Safe Consumption Site on 1st Avenue S when a white Dodge truck drove past and multiple paintballs were fired at them.

The two males were able to avoid being hit but the female staffer was hit multiple times in the leg, arm, body and face.

A few minutes later more paintballs were fired at SCS clients walking on 1st Avenue S, forcing them to hide behind vehicles.

Police later received tips from witnesses and a suspect was identified.

On Sunday, police made an arrest at a home and a paintball gun was seized.

Jesse John James Bulman, 29, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Mischief to property

Bulman was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.