LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A 25-year-old Lethbridge man is facing arson charges after a series of alley fires in the city this week.

On Tuesday, firefighters were called to a dumpster fire in the west alley of 400 block of 13th Street N. shortly after 5 p.m. They spotted a second fire nearby and extinguished that as well.

No injuries were reported and police identified a male suspect through video surveillance.

The next day, police were called to dumpster fire in the alley of the 600 block of Columbia Boulevard. A witness provided police with a description of a man spotted fleeing the scene.

Officers saw a man matching that description crossing McMaster Boulevard.

Police say the man smelled of smoke and had soot on his hands and face.

Danny Daryl Berdan was arrested and charged with three counts of arson and possession of a stolen credit card.