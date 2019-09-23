Lethbridge police have charged a 29-year-old man accused of passing fake $100 bills at area businesses.

The investigation began Aug. 30 when police were called to reports of a car prowling near Kinsmen Park.

Officers found a man and a woman matching the descriptions given and later determined the male was in breach of release conditions stemming from a previous offence.

He was arrested and during a search, police seized a counterfeit $100 bill with the same serial number as a series of others that had recently been passed throughout the city.

Police linked the bill with a number of incidents between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 where fakes were passed at a No Frills store, as well as at a Panago, 7-Eleven and a Taber corn stand.

Shaun David Dyck, 29, is charged with:

Possession of counterfeit currency

Five counts of uttering counterfeit currency

Breach of an undertaking

Possession of a controlled substance

He is scheduled to appear in court next Oct. 8.