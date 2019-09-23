Lethbridge man charged with passing fake $100 bills
Can you tell which of these two $100 bills is real? The one on the top is real, the one on the bottom is fake. (Lethbridge police)
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 3:21PM MDT
Lethbridge police have charged a 29-year-old man accused of passing fake $100 bills at area businesses.
The investigation began Aug. 30 when police were called to reports of a car prowling near Kinsmen Park.
Officers found a man and a woman matching the descriptions given and later determined the male was in breach of release conditions stemming from a previous offence.
He was arrested and during a search, police seized a counterfeit $100 bill with the same serial number as a series of others that had recently been passed throughout the city.
Police linked the bill with a number of incidents between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 where fakes were passed at a No Frills store, as well as at a Panago, 7-Eleven and a Taber corn stand.
Shaun David Dyck, 29, is charged with:
- Possession of counterfeit currency
- Five counts of uttering counterfeit currency
- Breach of an undertaking
- Possession of a controlled substance
He is scheduled to appear in court next Oct. 8.