CALGARY -- A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with Monday morning's death at the Westwinds Apartments.

Officers were called to the building in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S in the early morning hours of Feb. 8 following reports of someone screaming for help.

The body of a 65-year-old man was found inside his suite.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner's in Calgary confirmed the senior's death was a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as Glenn Lofthouse.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service critical incident team arrested a 35-year-old man at a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street South on Tuesday afternoon in relation to the killing.

Jack Trotter has been charged with second-degree murder and break-and-enter. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

According to police, Trotter and Lofthouse knew one another and the death followed an earlier dispute between the two men.

Police confirm a weapon has been recovered that is believed to have been used in the fatal incident.