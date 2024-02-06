CALGARY
    • Lethbridge man charged with sexual assault; police looking for additional victims

    Malek Fares, 47, was charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident on Jan. 30 in Lethbridge. Malek Fares, 47, was charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident on Jan. 30 in Lethbridge.
    A Lethbridge man has been charged with sexual assault for the second time in two months, and police believe there could be more victims.

    Lethbridge police said a woman, 26, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man inside a trailer parked in a lot along the 3700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on Jan. 30.

    After the assault, the victim was followed by the man to a nearby store, where she went inside the women’s washroom and waited for police to arrive.

    The man was then arrested without incident inside the store. Police said the man and woman were known to each other.

    As a result, Malek Fares, 47, of Lethbridge was charged with sexual assault. He was released from custody with conditions of no contact with the victim.

    Fares is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

    Police said Fares was also charged with sexual assault following a separate incident in December 2023.

    On Dec. 8, a 39-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man inside a trailer parked in a lot along the 3700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South.

    The woman reported the man had also previously assaulted her by causing burn injuries.

    Police located the man and trailer and arrested him without incident.

    Fares was subsequently charged with sexual assault, assault with a weapon and assault.

    After further investigation, Lethbridge police said they obtained evidence that Fares has victimized other women. He was known to frequent the Lethbridge Shelter and engage vulnerable women.

    Police have released Fares’ photo in an effort to identify any additional victims, who may not know him by his name or only by an alias.

    Any unidentified victims are encouraged to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24001791.

    Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

