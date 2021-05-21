CALGARY -- A 20-year-old Lethbridge man is dead after a pickup truck and a semi truck collided head-on along Highway 23 early Friday morning.

Coaldale RCMP officials confirm the crash occurred at approximately 4 a.m. at a spot just south of the Nobleford traffic circle.

The driver of a southbound Dodge Dakota was pronounced dead on scene.

The two occupants of the northbound semi truck hauling metal pipes were not physically injured.

Traffic in the area was diverted for multiple hours and was scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway but RCMP do not anticipate charges will be laid.