CALGARY -- Lethbridge Police have seized more than $5,000 worth of illegal drugs and almost $2,800 in cash following a surveillance operation that took place Wednesday.

Mark Anthony Brown, 50-years-old of Lethbridge has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

According to police, Brown was also in breach of his previous release order and had outstanding warrants which were cleared.

On Nov. 24, members of the Crime Suppression Team observed a vehicle engaged in activities consistent with illegal drug transactions.

Brown was then arrested, and police found him in possession of:

More than seven grams of methamphetamine

More than 13 grams of fentanyl

Eight fentanyl patches that totalled more than $5,000.

Police also seized almost $2,800 in cash.

Officers say Brown remains in custody at this time while awaiting a release hearing.