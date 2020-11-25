Advertisement
Lethbridge man faces charges after illegal drugs seized
Lethbridge Police have seized more than $5,000 worth of illegal drugs and almost $2,800 in cash following a surveillance operation that took place Wednesday. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Lethbridge Police have seized more than $5,000 worth of illegal drugs and almost $2,800 in cash following a surveillance operation that took place Wednesday.
Mark Anthony Brown, 50-years-old of Lethbridge has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.
According to police, Brown was also in breach of his previous release order and had outstanding warrants which were cleared.
On Nov. 24, members of the Crime Suppression Team observed a vehicle engaged in activities consistent with illegal drug transactions.
Brown was then arrested, and police found him in possession of:
- More than seven grams of methamphetamine
- More than 13 grams of fentanyl
- Eight fentanyl patches that totalled more than $5,000.
Police also seized almost $2,800 in cash.
Officers say Brown remains in custody at this time while awaiting a release hearing.