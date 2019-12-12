LETHBRIDGE -- A 27-year-old Lethbridge man faces several charges following an investigation into sexually explicit online exchanges with children.

The investigation into Darcy Heitman's online activity began in September 2019 after the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre became aware of child pornography being uploaded to social media.

Investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams believe Heitman had been conversing with children online, engaging them in sexually explicit chats, and encouraging them to send him nude photos.

Heitman was arrested Dec. 5 by the Lethbridge Police Service. Several computers and electronic devices were seized from his home.

The charges against Heitman include:

Child luring

Making, distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography

Theft

Possession of stolen property

Heitman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020



