Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police seize firearm, drugs and stolen property

Following an investigation, a Lethbridge man faces 16 charges including firearm, drug and stolen property offences.

The charges arose out of an investigation that led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue S. around noon on Wednesday.

There, police arrested one man and seized a stolen, loaded firearm, over 120 OxyContin pills, small amounts of meth and fentanyl, and stolen property.

Wesley Charles Johnson, 36, faces the following charges:

Possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence;

Possession of a prohibited firearm;

Unauthorized possession of firearm;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a controlled substance; and

Possession of stolen property

Johnson also has more than 15 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The investigation continues, with the possibility of more charges being filed.