Lethbridge man faces murder charge in death of wife

A Lethbridge man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife.

On Dec.27, just after 11 p.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a man and a woman at a house on the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North.

Police arrived to discover the man leaving. He was arrested without incident. Inside, they discovered a critically injured woman. They initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 59-year-old, identified as Shelley Dragland, had a number of stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the two people were sitting in the kitchen when the man, David Albert Dragland, allegedly took a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Dragland, a 59-year-old Lethbridge resident is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.