CALGARY -- A Lethbridge man is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a store owner in the southern Alberta city then trying to grab a police officer's rifle while being transported to jail.

Officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of Fairway Plaza S. just after 9 p.m. on Monday after the owner called police.

Yelling and a commotion could be heard and the owner said the man was refusing to leave.

"The male exited the business and then re-entered the business and assaulted the owner," police said in a release.

"A business co-owner attempted to assist, was assaulted in the process and received minor injuries as a result."

Police arrived soon after and the man was taken into custody, but not before threatening to "smash the officer’s head," police said in a release.

While being transported, the man was able to get his handcuffs in front of his body and damage the partition before grabbing onto a rifle mounted in the front of the vehicle.

The officer called for backup and the man was put in leg restraints as well as being re-handcuffed.

Alan Edwin Valin, 28, is charged with;