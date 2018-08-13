Members of the Lethbridge Police Service are asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a 23-year-old man who remains unaccounted for.

On Thursday, August 9, Samson Mandefro left Lethbridge with a friend with plans to visit Waterton Lakes National Park. The 23-year-old man was last heard from on Friday and was subsequently reported missing to police.

Mandefro is described as:

Approximately 6’ (183 cm) tall

Weighing 70 kg (154 lbs)

Having dark skin and short black hair

Having a tattoo of a lion on his right forearm

Anyone having information pertaining to Mandefro’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service.