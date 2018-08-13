CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Lethbridge man fails to return following trip to Waterton Lakes National Park
Samson Mandefro, 23, was last heard from on Friday, August 10 following a trip to Waterton National Park (photo courtesy: LPS)
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 2:25PM MDT
Members of the Lethbridge Police Service are asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a 23-year-old man who remains unaccounted for.
On Thursday, August 9, Samson Mandefro left Lethbridge with a friend with plans to visit Waterton Lakes National Park. The 23-year-old man was last heard from on Friday and was subsequently reported missing to police.
Mandefro is described as:
- Approximately 6’ (183 cm) tall
- Weighing 70 kg (154 lbs)
- Having dark skin and short black hair
- Having a tattoo of a lion on his right forearm
Anyone having information pertaining to Mandefro’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service.