Lethbridge man in hospital after assault injuries prove more severe than initially thought

Police in Lethbridge are hoping information or dash-cam footage from the public can help them solve an assault investigation.

According to Lethbridge police, a 47-year-old man was found with blunt force trauma injuries at the intersection of 13 Street and 3 Avenue North around 9:43 p.m. on July 12.

The initial call to 911 suggested the man was beaten by three individuals.

The victim turned down treatment and no suspects were located.

Around 7:20 the following morning, police and EMS attended the same man's home after he went into medical distress due to a significant head injury.

He was taken to a hospital in Lethbridge and then transferred to another hospital in Calgary.

He is in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could help police in their investigation is asked to call 403-328-4444.

The case file is 23016408.