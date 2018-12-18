Tyler Brian Hogan received a three year prison sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal negligence causing death for his role in the 2016 death of nine-month old Austin Wright.

The 42-year-old had originally been charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this month ahead of jury selection.

Hogan had been dating Jasmine Wright, Austin’s mother, at the time of the incident. According to Hogan, he was babysitting the infant when he attempted to amuse the young boy by throwing him from a bed into a pile of blankets and pillow. The boy collided with an open dresser drawer and died as a result of his injuries.

The family of Austin Wright issued a statement following the sentencing in which they expressed their gratitude for the medical staff, detectives, the Crown Prosecutor, victims’ services and their loved ones who have assisted them in the months since Austin's death.

“Now that this case is finally concluded, we are hopeful that our family may finally properly grieve,” said the family in their statement. “This has been an unbearable, tragic loss for our family. We realize that there is nothing that is going to bring back our sweet, little, precious baby Austin Lucas Wright back to us.”

“We will never get ‘over’ this loss, but hopefully we will get through it and eventually find some peace.”

Taking into consideration the two months Hogan has already served, the Lethbridge resident is slated to be incarcerated for the next 34 months.