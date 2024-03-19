Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
Police say the victim was in a motorhome parked in the 500 block of 24 Street South on March 14 when a fight broke out just before 2 p.m.
"The victim was beaten and tied up, preventing him from leaving. He sustained a knife wound to his face and was choked before being released approximately one hour later," said a Tuesday news release.
Police arrested a man and woman later that same day.
It's alleged the pair stole the victim's bike, cellphone and bank card.
"The parties involved are known to one another and the incident was precipitated by a dispute over stolen property," police said.
Franklin Hugh Taylor Pantherbone, 41, of Lethbridge, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and robbery.
He is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.
Kristen Ariel Healy, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with robbery.
She is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.
Watered-down NDP motion on Palestinian statehood prompts anger, disappointment
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups.
BREAKING Fatal salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes, rodents: PHAC
Canada’s public health agency says it is investigating an apparent link between a salmonella outbreak and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.
See deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor in these just-released images
Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
BREAKING Audit finds 2 B.C. toxic drug harm-reduction programs weren't effectively implemented
An audit of two harm-reduction programs meant to reduce toxic drug-related deaths in B.C. found the initiatives 'weren't effectively implemented.'
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
The late Queen Elizabeth II used to say that the Royal Family has to be seen to be believed.
14 of the 15 worst cities for air pollution in U.S. and Canada were north of the border last year: report
Air quality in Canada is now worse than in the U.S., according to the 6th Annual World Air Quality Report. Of the 15 most polluted cities in the two countries, 14 were in Canada.
Brian Mulroney was 'always taking the call, or making the call': former governor general
Former Canadian governor general Michaëlle Jean is remembering Brian Mulroney as 'a strong voice,' and caring man who never hesitated to pick up the phone.
Top 5 worst places for bed bugs in Canada all located in one province
The top five Canadian cities with the worst bed bugs are located in Ontario, according to Orkin Canada.
