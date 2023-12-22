Lethbridge man wanted for property offences

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted on several warrants for property offences.

Kevin Maurice Wright, 55, is sought in connection with several thefts and breaches of court orders related to other property crimes.

Police say they haven't been able to find him so far.

Anyone who has information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23024622.

Anonymous online tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com.