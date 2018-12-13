A warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old Lethbridge man who allegedly assaulted an acquaintance of his on two separate occasions this month.

Daniel Conine is wanted on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and pointing a firearm.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, officers responded to an undisclosed location on December 2 following reports of an assault. The suspect in the assault was identified as Conine and further investigation determined that Conine knew the victim and had pointed a gun at the victim during the incident.

On December 10, Conine allegedly assaulted the same person and unlawfully confined the victim within a home on Lethbridge’s south side.

An investigation into the second assault led police to a home in the 1900 block of 12 Avenue South. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of .22 calibre ammunition and an airsoft revolver but the suspect was not located.

The Lethbridge Police Service has released a photograph of Conine. Anyone having information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.