A 53-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged following a Lethbridge Police Service investigation into allegation of inappropriate touching during a therapy session.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman reported a sexual assault to police on November 28 that she said took place during a massage that day.

An investigation into the woman’s allegations resulted in a charge of sexual assault against 53-year-old Cyprien Mudenge of Lethbridge. Mudenge is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, January 10.

Officials with the LPS say Mudenge has been dismissed from his job as a massage therapist and investigators have not found any evidence suggesting additional victims. Police have not disclosed Mudenge's former place of employment.