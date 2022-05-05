Lethbridge motorcyclist hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash

Lethbridge police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

Police say a 32-year-old man was riding east on Garry Drive, in Lethbridge, about 5:30 p.m. when he struck a median and proceeded into the intersection at University Drive, where he was hit by a southbound pickup truck.

The motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the truck were not injured.

No other information was released.