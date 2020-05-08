LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Residents of a south Lethbridge neighbourhood say it may seem ironic, but during a time of social distancing, their community has become closer. “I feel that connection,” said Jenna Friesen, President of the Tudor Estates Neighbourhood Association.

“What’s most important for me during a crisis is looking around and seeing people supporting each other.”

Friesen said the change started about five weeks ago, when members of the neighbourhood association realized how many people in the community were still going to work during the pandemic. They urged neighbourhood residents to show support for first responders, front line workers and others every Wednesday at 7 p.m. “So for weeks we just would take out pots and pans, we encouraged our neighbours to make noise however they could," she said.

“It's unbelievable how many people still have to work,” said community resident Shanda McKnight. “I’m a teacher and teachers are still working. Probably more hours than they were before because of all the new technology and trying to you know, plan in ways that we have never planned before.”

Over the past month and a half the “Tudor Gives Thanks” campaign has been expanded. The neighbourhood association is selling custom cow bells. Proceeds are being donated to the Lethbridge Food Bank.

The organization is also connecting with neighbourhood residents through email and social media. “Everybody is just keeping an eye on their neighbours,” said Friesen.

She said the group sent out a message asking residents who have extra time, if they would be willing to help a neighbour in quarantine, or unable to get out to go shopping, “We had a huge response. Over 15 families have volunteered to pick up groceries.”

McKnight said she feels closer to her community now, “because people have to stay within their community. They’re out walking, you’re distantly visiting with neighbours that often you’d never see. It’s absolutely amazing.”

According to Friesen, times like this demonstrate the importance of community organizations, “When things like this happen we have a way of accessing our neighbours and residents and seeing who needs help, and who can help.”

Friesen said her volunteer work with the neighbourhood association is also keeping her busy, and helping her deal with the strain of the pandemic.

“We don’t need material things, we need connection" she said. "That’s what the crisis has really done for Tudor.”